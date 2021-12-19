Hogan: No plans for new lockdown orders in Maryland

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he isn’t planning to issue any new lockdown orders despite his concerns about a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Hogan told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Bret Baier that the state is trying to provide more support for hospitals and pushing to get more residents vaccinated amid the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus.

But he said his administration isn’t considering any lockdown measures.

The Baltimore Sun reports that 1,257 people were hospitalized as of Sunday. That’s more than twice as many people who were hospitalized in mid-November.

