CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Home » Maryland News » Hogan: No plans for…

Hogan: No plans for new lockdown orders in Maryland

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 2:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he isn’t planning to issue any new lockdown orders despite his concerns about a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Hogan told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Bret Baier that the state is trying to provide more support for hospitals and pushing to get more residents vaccinated amid the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus.

But he said his administration isn’t considering any lockdown measures.

The Baltimore Sun reports that 1,257 people were hospitalized as of Sunday. That’s more than twice as many people who were hospitalized in mid-November.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up