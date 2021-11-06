CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Maryland named by feds for rental money distribution rate

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 3:24 PM

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Treasury Department says Maryland failed to reach a federal benchmark early this fall for distributing COVID-19 relief funds it received for rent to tenants in danger of eviction.

But a spokesman for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan dismissed any threat of losing money and said payments are moving at a good clip.

The Baltimore Sun reports the department wrote U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen last month saying Maryland was among the states that could lose some funding because it failed to spend 30% of the money by Sept. 30.

The Treasury Department recently told states other ways they can avoid or mitigate losing funds.

