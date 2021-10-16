Virginia McGraw named Md. Association of Boards of Education president

The Maryland Association of Boards of Education has sworn in Virginia “Ginny” McGraw, a retired Charles County Public Schools principal, as its new president.

“Ginny’s track record of leadership and commitment to quality public education speaks for itself,” Tammy Fraley, outgoing president of MABE, said in a statement.

“Her direct experience for decades in schools influences her approach to tackling the many challenges Maryland school districts continue to face, just as her active involvement with various education organizations informs her thinking on Maryland public education’s most critical issues. MABE’s 24 member school districts collectively are sure to benefit from the top-notch skills, ideas and leadership abilities she’ll bring to the table,” Fraley added.

MABE is a non-profit organization that represents all of Maryland’s 24 school boards.

McGraw was a teacher, vice principal and principal during her 25 years at Charles County Public Schools and she served on that county’s school board, according to a press release. She has lived in Charles County more than four decades.

“We have not had a president from Charles County representing the Maryland Boards of Education going back to the 1970s,” Charles County Board of Education Chair Latina Wilson said in a statement welcoming McGraw’s appointment “with great pleasure.”

The association’s new officers include Joseph Goetz from Kent County as president-elect, Michelle Corkadel from Anne Arundel County as treasurer and Sonya Williams from Prince George’s County as secretary.

New board members are Shantell Roberts from Baltimore City, Patricia Dorsey from Carroll County, Diana Hawley from Cecil County, Laura Layton from Dorchester County, Karen Yoho from Frederick County, Rodney Glotfelty from Garrett County, Chao Wu from Howard County, Brenda Wolff from Montgomery County, Karin Bailey from St. Mary’s County, Troy Brittingham from Somerset County, Michael Garman from Talbot County, and Melissa Williams from Washington County.