Silver Spring man convicted of money laundering conspiracy

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release that a federal jury convicted Francis Arthur, 35, of Silver Spring for a money laundering conspiracy and for money laundering.

The verdict, which was announced Thursday, was returned on Wednesday.

The jury acquitted Arthur of a wire fraud conspiracy charge.

Arthur faces up to 20 years in prison for the money laundering conspiracy and for each of five counts of money laundering.

