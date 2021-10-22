Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Silver Spring man convicted of money laundering conspiracy

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 10:30 AM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal prosecutor said a Maryland man has been convicted of charges stemming from a scheme to defraud account holders at a credit union.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release that a federal jury convicted Francis Arthur, 35, of Silver Spring for a money laundering conspiracy and for money laundering.

The verdict, which was announced Thursday, was returned on Wednesday.

The jury acquitted Arthur of a wire fraud conspiracy charge.

Arthur faces up to 20 years in prison for the money laundering conspiracy and for each of five counts of money laundering.

