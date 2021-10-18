Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Maryland News » Police: Man stabbed after…

Police: Man stabbed after intervening in assault

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed a man intervened in an assault at a Maryland hotel.

Anne Arundel County police say officers were called to the Extended Stay in Glen Burnie early Saturday for a report of an assault.  A man intervened and separated the two parties, but as he walked away, police say Michael Byron of Gainesville, Georgia, approached him from behind and stabbed him.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Byron was arrested and court records show he’s charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, assault and other offences and is being held without bail.

Records show Byron is being represented by the public defender’s office, but don’t list a specific attorney assigned to his case.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Tags:

glen burnie

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

Temporary, seasonal employees would become eligible for FEDVIP under new OPM policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up