Maryland millionaire luck: multiple lottery wins in the old line state

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 31, 2021, 12:09 AM

On Wednesday, a Salisbury man took home $2 million on a scratch-off following a $2 million win from several years ago, according to Maryland Lottery officials.

The 65-year-old man’s second win was from one of two “$2,000,000 Richer” scratch-offs at the Exxon station in North Salisbury.

The first ticket he selected was a $100 win, followed by a “gold bar” over a $2 million cash prize. A prize he admitted being unwilling to cash because of the pandemic.

“I was just a bit nervous,” the man said in a statement. “I worried that I could have a fire (at home) that would burn it up, that the ticket’s expiration date might come up and even had just a bit of doubt that it was really real.”

When he first won several years ago, the man decided to use his prize money to finance his retirement and take his family on vacation.

In Sept., a second person won $2 million in a scratch off from the VIP Club ticket at a Royal Farms in Laurel, Maryland. He was one of two winners in that scratch-off series.

Two other people won $100,000 in scratch-off tickets and a 47-year-old cook in Baltimore County won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket in his third win — $10,000 in 2020 followed by $1,000 earlier this year.

Editor’s note: Maryland lottery winners do not have to identify themselves, and recent winners included in this story have chosen to conceal their identities.

