That’s some serious scratch: $2 million winner in Md. scratch-off lottery game

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 13, 2021, 2:34 PM

Someone won $2 million in a scratch-off game last week, Maryland lottery officials said Monday.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming said in a statement that the lucky player bought the $2 million VIP Club ticket at a Royal Farms on Fort Meade Road in Laurel.

It’s the second $2 million winner for the VIP Club game, the lottery said; there are three more out there. You better be feeling lucky, though — the tickets cost $30.

Two other people won $100,000 in scratch-off tickets last week – one at Chicken Man in Salisbury; the other at the Aspen Hill Laundromat on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring – and someone else won $100,000 playing Powerball at the Shell station on Security Boulevard in Woodlawn.

Maryland lottery winners don’t have to reveal their identities.

The Maryland lottery paid out more than $35 million in prizes over the past week, the statement said.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

