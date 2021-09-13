That’s some serious scratch: $2 million winner in Md. scratch-off lottery game

Someone won $2 million in a scratch-off game last week, Maryland lottery officials said Monday.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming said in a statement that the lucky player bought the $2 million VIP Club ticket at a Royal Farms on Fort Meade Road in Laurel.

It’s the second $2 million winner for the VIP Club game, the lottery said; there are three more out there. You better be feeling lucky, though — the tickets cost $30.

Two other people won $100,000 in scratch-off tickets last week – one at Chicken Man in Salisbury; the other at the Aspen Hill Laundromat on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring – and someone else won $100,000 playing Powerball at the Shell station on Security Boulevard in Woodlawn.

Maryland lottery winners don’t have to reveal their identities.

The Maryland lottery paid out more than $35 million in prizes over the past week, the statement said.