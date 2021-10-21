Maryland Attorney General Frosh won’t seek reelection

"I am writing to let you know that after 35 years in public service, I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection as Attorney General," Frosh said in a message to staff sent Thursday morning.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh will not seek a third term as the state’s chief lawyer after more than three decades in public service.

“I am writing to let you know that after 35 years in public service, I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection as Attorney General,” Frosh said in a message to staff sent Thursday morning.

“My work with you has been the most rewarding, fulfilling and, I believe, productive experience of my professional life. I continue to treasure the opportunity to work with all the talented and dedicated people that make up our great office.”

Frosh, 75, still has 15 months left in his term.

“I intend to make the most of every single moment,” Frosh added. “I will continue to work with you to provide the best possible legal advice to our clients, to protect Marylanders, to improve their lives and to fight for justice.”

A news release from Frosh’s office touted a range of efforts to protect Marylanders from predatory lenders and Wall Street banks, as well as pill mills, gang members and polluters.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, Frosh frequently joined forces with other left-leaning attorneys general to challenge controversial Trump moves, such as the 2017 travel ban, and lawsuits challenging whether Trump illegally profited off the presidency.

Frosh, a native of Montgomery County, represented the 16th District in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1987 to 1995 and in the Maryland Senate from 1995 to 2015.

He was first elected attorney general in 2014.

Frosh’s plan to step down from the post shakes up statewide races next year in Maryland, which includes a wide-open governor’s race since Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term-limited.

Earlier this week, longtime Maryland Treasurer Nancy Kopp announced she would retire at the end of the year — about a year before her term expires.