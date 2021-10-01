1 dead in St. Mary’s County hit-and-run involving horse-drawn buggy

A man is dead after a Wednesday morning hit-and-run in St. Mary's County, Maryland, according to the county sheriff's office.

Authorities said a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck crashed into a horse-drawn buggy around 7:30 a.m. The truck was headed south along Point Lookout Road from Loveville Road when it crossed the centerline and struck the buggy near the intersection of the two roads.

The driver of the buggy, Henry Brubacher Stauffer, 65, of Loveville, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck fled on foot, authorities said.

They believe that driver error and alcohol and/or drugs are contributing factors.

Officials ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or can provide information to call Cpl. Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328, or by email at jason.smith@stmarysmd.com.

