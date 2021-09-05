Gov. Hogan talks challenges in getting remaining Md. residents vaccinated

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan places the blame for vaccine hesitancy in the state on misinformation campaigns and people believing things that "are simply not true."

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, Hogan pointed out that Republican-majority areas are not the only places with vaccine-hesitant populations.

“It’s not just in the red areas where we’re having difficulties. We’re one of the states with the highest percentage of minority populations and in some of our urban areas we have similar challenges,” Hogan said.

Hogan touted the fact that Maryland is one of the most vaccinated states in the country, saying “we have vaccinated 81% of all the people that are eligible — everybody 12 and over.”

He said deaths and hospitalizations are down across the state as a result. He said his focus is on getting that remaining 19% vaccinated.

The governor also spoke about the need for guidance on booster shots, which he has already received. He said that without guidance, the credibility of the shots is undermined. He said the current administration has not messaged properly on what to do about breakthrough cases.

“It does prevent hospitalizations and deaths — or greatly reduce it — but it’s not stopping people from getting breakthrough infections, so I think the messaging was not clear with either administration,” Hogan said.

Hogan, who personally opposes abortion, also discussed the recent passing of an anti-abortion bill in Texas saying it “seems to be a little bit extreme.” He mentioned that he believed the Supreme Court would take up the matter in the future.