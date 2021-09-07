9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
95% of Marylanders 65 and older vaccinated

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

September 7, 2021, 11:41 AM

Maryland hit a new vaccine milestone Tuesday in the fight against COVID-19: 95% of residents 65 and older have gotten at least one dose, Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release.

“As one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we continue to achieve significant milestones and outpace the national rates across the board, and we are much better prepared to withstand the delta variant surge,” Hogan said.

“Getting first shots in arms — especially among our most vulnerable populations — continues to be our primary mission. The vaccines are very safe, very effective, and they are widely available through pharmacies, primary care providers and mobile clinics across the state.”

And according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data:

  • 95% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose.
  • 81.5% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose.
  • 80.4% of Marylanders 12 and older have received at least one dose.

For Marylanders who haven’t yet been vaccinated but want to, more information is available online and residents can call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

Virginia is reporting that:

  • 83.8% of Virginians 65 and older have received at least one dose.
  • 67.1% of Virginians 18 and older have received at least one dose.
  • 66.3% of Virginians 12 and older have received at least one dose.

In D.C.:

  • 89.6% of D.C. residents 65 and older have received at least one dose.
  • 78.8% of D.C. residents 18 and older have received at least one dose.
  • 78% of D.C. residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | District of Columbia

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

