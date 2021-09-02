2 adults charged for assaulting kids at youth football game

Two adults have been charged for assaulting minors during a fight at a youth football game in Maryland, police said.

Manchester Police Chief John Hess said the recreational game on Saturday “disgustingly ended” when a melee involving about 30 people broke out, news outlets reported.

Charging documents show that a woman, whose child was on one of the teams, said a player on the opposing team used foul language as he walked off the field following an injury, WBAL-TV reported.

She said she told the player to “watch (his) mouth,” according to the documents. The 31-year-old woman said the coach and players from the other team attacked her and her boyfriend.

An investigation determined that the woman and 32-year-old man hit children from the opposing team. They were both charged with second-degree assault, online court records show. Attorneys who could comment for them were not listed.

One Manchester officer was at the park when the fight broke out and used pepper spray to calm the crowd before backup arrived from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police.

The Carroll County Youth Football League said in a statement that some people involved have been banned or suspended from the league. The incident is being further reviewed to see if additional action is warranted.

“As a league, we are not taking this lightly,” the organization said.

