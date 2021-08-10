CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Maryland News » Md. man accused of…

Md. man accused of ripping off elderly in romance scheme

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

August 10, 2021, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Maryland man is accused of ripping off elderly victims in a romance scheme, and he could face 20 years in prison.

He is 28-year-old David Annor, of Gaithersburg. Prosecutors said that between May 2017 and October 2020, Annor was involved in enticing isolated and elderly people to send money that he, his brother and others laundered.

More than $6.2 million was received from over 200 victims. In one case, one victim sent $44,800.

In a news release, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said Annor and his co-conspirators targeted elderly victims online, typically through social media, dating websites, e-mail and online applications. Once the members convinced the victims to trust them, they would instruct the victims to send money to bank accounts and physical addresses linked to Annor and the other members of the group.

Annor, who pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering, will be sentenced in October. His brother Lesley Annor has also pleaded guilty.

The Department of Justice runs the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). It has an interactive tool for elders who have been financially exploited that can help determine which agency they should report their incident.

There is also a senior scam alert website. Victims are encouraged to file a complaint online with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center or by calling 1-800-225-5324.

Elder fraud complaints may be filed with the Federal Trade Commission or at 1-877-FTC-HELP.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Justice Department rife with disorganized human resources guidance, IG finds

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

Agencies have new deadlines to secure on-premise software

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up