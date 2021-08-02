2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
MD 5 lane shift starts Tuesday in St. Mary’s Co.

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 2, 2021, 1:13 PM

A temporary lane shift is coming Tuesday to MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) in St. Mary’s County between Camp Brown Road and the Point Lookout State Park entrance.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration project is part of the $24 million effort to increase safety on the route.

It will widen a 2.2 mile stretch to give more room for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The lane shift is expected to be in place through early 2022.

Below is a map of the impacted area, courtesy MDOT SHA.

According to a release, a 2,800-foot-long hiker-biker path from the Point Lookout Park Ranger station to the causeway will be installed, and environmental mitigation and restoration measures will also be done.

More information about the project can be found online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

