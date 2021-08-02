MD 5 lane shift starts Tuesday in St. Mary’s Co.

A temporary lane shift is coming Tuesday to MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) in St. Mary's County between Camp Brown Road and the Point Lookout State Park entrance.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration project is part of the $24 million effort to increase safety on the route.

It will widen a 2.2 mile stretch to give more room for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

The lane shift is expected to be in place through early 2022.

Below is a map of the impacted area, courtesy MDOT SHA.

According to a release, a 2,800-foot-long hiker-biker path from the Point Lookout Park Ranger station to the causeway will be installed, and environmental mitigation and restoration measures will also be done.

More information about the project can be found online.