Maryland police: 3 dead in head-on collision between cars

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say three people were killed during a weekend head-on collision between two cars.
A police news release says it happened Saturday night on Maryland Route 140 in Carroll County when a Chevrolet Camaro traveling eastbound over 100 mph struck a Toyota Corolla heading westbound as the Camaro’s driver began passing a vehicle.
The three were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Camaro’s driver was identified by police as 53-year-old Todd Baker of Westminster and the Toyota’s driver was 20-year-old Anna Marie Lienhard of Westminster.
The road was closed for four hours.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.