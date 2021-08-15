Maryland police: 3 dead in head-on collision between cars

Maryland State Police say three people were killed during a weekend head-on collision between two cars.

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say three people were killed during a weekend head-on collision between two cars.

A police news release says it happened Saturday night on Maryland Route 140 in Carroll County when a Chevrolet Camaro traveling eastbound over 100 mph struck a Toyota Corolla heading westbound as the Camaro’s driver began passing a vehicle.

The three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camaro’s driver was identified by police as 53-year-old Todd Baker of Westminster and the Toyota’s driver was 20-year-old Anna Marie Lienhard of Westminster.

The road was closed for four hours.

