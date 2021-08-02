2 charged with assault in Ocean City after argument with moped riders leads to stabbing

Ocean City police have charged two people with assault after an argument with moped riders that ended in a stabbing.

Police in Ocean City, Maryland, have charged two people with assault after an argument with moped riders that ended in a stabbing.

A driver and her passenger got into a verbal argument Thursday with a group of moped riders while they were all traveling in the area of Baltimore Avenue and 7th Street shortly before 7 p.m., the Ocean City police said.

Police said the driver, Ashley Felton, 31, of Chester, then intentionally hit one of the mopeds with the car. The passenger of the car, Richard White, 35, of Grasonville, then got out and stabbed one of the moped riders with a knife, police said.

The car then drove off and was spotted around Route 50 and Friendship Road a short time later by an officer from the Berlin Police Department.

Both White and Felton were charged with first- and second-degree assault. White was also charged with reckless endangerment; Felton, with numerous traffic offenses.

One of the moped riders was flown by helicopter to a local hospital with injuries the police described as non-life threatening.

A map of the crash location is below: