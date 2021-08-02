CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Maryland News » 2 charged with assault…

2 charged with assault in Ocean City after argument with moped riders leads to stabbing

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 20, 2021, 4:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Ocean City, Maryland, have charged two people with assault after an argument with moped riders that ended in a stabbing.

A driver and her passenger got into a verbal argument Thursday with a group of moped riders while they were all traveling in the area of Baltimore Avenue and 7th Street shortly before 7 p.m., the Ocean City police said.

Police said the driver, Ashley Felton, 31, of Chester, then intentionally hit one of the mopeds with the car. The passenger of the car, Richard White, 35, of Grasonville, then got out and stabbed one of the moped riders with a knife, police said.

The car then drove off and was spotted around Route 50 and Friendship Road a short time later by an officer from the Berlin Police Department.

Both White and Felton were charged with first- and second-degree assault. White was also charged with reckless endangerment; Felton, with numerous traffic offenses.

One of the moped riders was flown by helicopter to a local hospital with injuries the police described as non-life threatening.

A map of the crash location is below:

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Does affective computing have a place in federal law enforcement?

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up