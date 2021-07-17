Survivors of newspaper shooting, victims’ relatives sue

The families of five Maryland newspaper employees killed in a mass shooting in 2018, and most of the surviving employees who were in the Capital Gazette newsroom during the attack, have filed two lawsuits alleging a parent company did not do enough to prevent the attack.

The Baltimore Sun, also named as a defendant, reports the lawsuits were unsealed Thursday. They were filed last month along with a request to keep them sealed while the gunman’s trial played out.

A jury on Thursday found Jarrod Ramos criminally responsible. Ramos had a long-running grudge against the Annapolis newspaper.

