Survivors of newspaper shooting, victims’ relatives sue

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 2:55 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The families of five Maryland newspaper employees killed in a mass shooting in 2018 and most of the surviving employees who were in the Capital Gazette newsroom during the attack have filed two lawsuits alleging a parent company did not do enough to prevent the attack.

The Baltimore Sun, also named as a defendant, reports the lawsuits were unsealed Thursday.  They were filed last month along with a request to keep them sealed while the gunman’s trial played out.

A jury on Thursday found Jarrod Ramos criminally responsible. Ramos had a long-running grudge against the Annapolis newspaper.

