Police: Man dies after suspected drunken driver hits Harley

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 2:34 PM

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Maryland State Police say that a man has died after being hit by a suspected drunken driver on Interstate 95.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the incident occurred early Saturday morning in the town of Elkridge.

State police said that David Hartman was driving a motorcycle when he was rear ended.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that a 23-year-old Hanover man was driving the car that struck the motorcycle.

Police said that he was taken into custody after he pulled his car over to the shoulder some distance from the crash.

Police said that speed and alcohol were contributing factors. Charges are pending.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

