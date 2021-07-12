Maryland starts giving away 20 $50K scholarships

Starting Monday, Maryland will give away $1 million in scholarships to young people who get vaccinated.

Twenty scholarships worth $50,000 a piece will be given out.

Students between the ages of 12 and 17 who get vaccinated will automatically be entered into the lottery.

Gov. Larry Hogan said the scholarships are the equivalent of a full-ride to an in-state public university for tuition, but the money can be transferred to a private college or university.

The funds for the scholarships are coming from the American Rescue Plan.

The drawings run through Labor Day.