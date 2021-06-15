FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Pressure grows to remove Confederate statue in Maryland’s Talbot Co.

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

June 15, 2021, 4:00 AM

In this Oct. 23, 2007 file photo, the “Talbot Boys” statue stands in front of the Talbot County Courthouse in Easton, Md. Civil rights advocates sued the Maryland county on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, to seek the court-ordered removal of the Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn on the state’s Eastern Shore, calling it a racist symbol of oppression. (AP Photo/Kathleen Lange, File)

With Juneteenth approaching, some local groups are ramping up efforts to remove a Confederate statue in Talbot County, Maryland.

The Move the Monument Coalition and the Talbot County NAACP have been trying for years to get the Talbot Boys monument moved from the lawn of the Talbot County Courthouse in Easton.

In a video town hall Monday Night, Richard Potter, president of the Talbot County NAACP, said it is time to “tear down the barriers to real justice and equality.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland also joined the town hall. He supports the removal of the monument, which sits on public property in front of the courthouse, calling its placement “galling.”

“It’s time to remove this monument in front of the courthouse,” Van Hollen said, “a monument that does not celebrate justice for all but one that glorifies the Confederacy and those who fought to protect slavery.”

The statue depicts a soldier holding a Confederate flag. It was dedicated to the county’s citizens who fought the Union in the Civil War, called the “Talbot Boys.”

Talbot County council members rejected a proposal to remove the monument in a 3-2 vote last August. The ACLU of Maryland and the NAACP of Maryland sued the county in May for retaining the statue in front of the courthouse.

A rally in Talbot County supporting the removal is set for Saturday on Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

