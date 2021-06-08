CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Ocean City orders move of Ferris wheel for zoning violation

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 5:25 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The company that owns a historic amusement park on the Ocean City, Maryland, boardwalk will be penalized for violating a zoning code if it doesn’t move its Ferris wheel.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports that Trimper’s Rides received its first fine over the weekend for violating the town’s right of way on the boardwalk. The company says moving the Ferris wheel and accompanying rides could cost more than $100,000.

Company President Antoinette Bruno told the town council that the placement was the result of human error.

Ocean City officials say they support the Ferris wheel but told Trimper’s at a council meeting Monday night that it can’t stay where it is.

