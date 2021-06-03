Maryland winding down most mass vaccination clinics

Maryland is planning to wind down most of its dozen mass vaccination clinics, including some that will close up shop before the end of the month.

The site at Six Flags theme park in Prince George’s County, which was the first of the state’s large-scale clinics to open and has been administered among the most number of shots, is set to wind down July 17, the governor’s office announced in a news release Thursday.

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore City will wind down July 2. The site at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Anne Arundel County and the site at The Mall in Columbia in Howard County are set to close July 3.

Several large sites will remain in operation for now, including the vaccine sites at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College in Montgomery County; the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital, the Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County, and the Oak Street site in Frederick County.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state is by and large transitioning to mobile clinics and community-based activities. You can look up a vaccination clinic near you on the state’s coronavirus website.

“I said our goal was to put ourselves out of business at these mass vaccination sites, and as one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we are now approaching that point,” Hogan said in the news release. “We have already begun shifting some of these resources to our mobile clinics and community-based activities as we continue in our mission to make sure no arm is left behind.”

The release said some sites that are set to demobilize will shift from state-run to locally run centers, while others would phase out entirely.

Some clinics are set to wind down state operations as early as this month.

The vaccine site at the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland, is set to wind down state operations June 24. Also set to close state operations this month: Hagerstown Premium Outlets; the site at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Maryland; and the site at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury.

Until sites wind down, they will continue to offer no-appointment shots. In addition, Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to vaccination sites until they close.

The vaccine site at the Greenbelt Metro station in Prince George’s County, which was run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, closed earlier this week.