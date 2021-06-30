Hogan names final members to panel that will review sports betting bids

The panel that will determine which firms get to operate a legal sportsbook in Maryland has a full roster of members.

On Wednesday, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) completed the seven-member Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) by filling the two slots afforded to him by recently-approved sports betting legislation.

Hogan chose Thomas M. Brandt, Jr. to serve as chair of the commission.

Brandt is the former chief financial officer for TeleCommunication Systems, a wireless communications technology company that is based in Annapolis.

A certified public accountant, he serves on the board of trustees for the State Retirement and Pension Systems. His stint on the board of trustees for the Teachers and State Employees’ Supplemental Retirement Plan ended on Wednesday.

Hogan also tapped Bert Hash, Jr., the retired president and CEO of the Municipal Employees Credit Union of Baltimore.

He spent more than 44 years in banking, including 15 at Equitable Bank and 12 at Provident Bank, according to the governor’s office.

Brandt and Hash will serve alongside Laura Gamble and Rosie Allen-Herring, Senate President Bill Ferguson’s selections for the panel, and Cassandra Stevenson and Frank Turner, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones’ picks.

E. Randolph Marriner, the head of the Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, will also serve on the SWARC.

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) named John A. Martin to serve as director of the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

Martin has served as managing director and chief revenue officer for the $2.5 billion lottery agency since 2015.

If confirmed by the state Senate, he will succeed Gordon Medenica, who announced his retirement in April.