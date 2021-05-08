Suspect in custody after police activity causes backup on Bay Bridge

Police activity on U.S. Route 50 in Maryland has caused a massive backup on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Saturday morning.

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody and all lanes of Route 50 on Kent Island are now open.

Around 5 a.m., listeners alerted the WTOP Traffic Center of a police chase and standoff on Route 50 near Cox Neck Road.

Shortly after the chase started, police stopped all travel on Route 50 between the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Kent Narrows West.

Traffic was backed up for miles near the Bay Bridge as traffic was detoured around the incident.

