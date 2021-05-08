CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Suspect in custody after…

Suspect in custody after police activity causes backup on Bay Bridge

Mary DePompa | mdepompa@wtop.com

May 8, 2021, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A police standoff causes a backup on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Saturday morning. (Courtesy WTOP listener)

Police activity on U.S. Route 50 has caused a massive backup on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Saturday morning.

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody and all lanes of Route 50 on Kent Island are now open.

Around 5 a.m., listeners alerted the WTOP Traffic Center of a police chase and standoff on Route 50 near Cox Neck Road.

Shortly after the chase started, police stopped all travel on Route 50 between the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Kent Narrows West.

Traffic was backed up for miles near the Bay Bridge as traffic was detoured around the incident.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Mary DePompa

WTOP Traffic Reporter, Mary de Pompa has a great understanding of the D.C.-area gridlock, being a third-generation Washingtonian. If you see more than she says, call Mary on the WTOP Traffic Hotline at 202-895-5048 or email her at mdepompa@wtop.com.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up