Memorial to 3 lynching victims unveiled in Maryland city

SALISBURY, Md. — Dozens of people gathered in an Eastern Shore city on Saturday for the unveiling of a memorial honoring three young Black men who were lynched by white mobs in a Maryland county decades ago.

The “Silent No More” event in Salisbury paid tribute to Garfield King, Matthew Williams and an unknown man who also was lynched in Wicomico County.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports that people marched through the streets of downtown Salisbury for the unveiling of the memorial plaque and speeches by local leaders and relatives of the lynching victims.

The memorial is in front of a courthouse where King and Williams were killed.

