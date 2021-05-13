MDOT announces new deadlines for driver’s licenses and registration

If your Maryland driver's license or vehicle registration expired during the COVID-19 pandemic, there's good news: You've got some time to sort it out.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration announced new guidance Thursday.

All driver’s licenses — both noncommercial and commercial (CDLs) — as well as learner’s permits and identification (ID) cards that expired during the state of emergency must be renewed by Aug. 15, 2021.

All other expired documents issued by MDOT MVA, including vehicle registrations and handicap placards, must be renewed by June 30, 2021.

Medical Certifications for CDL holders that expired on or after Dec. 1, 2020 will remain valid until May 31, 2021, as designated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order on the matter.

MDOT MVA asks that customers try to complete registrations or renewals online before scheduling a DMV appointment. The agency said most services, including driver’s license renewal, can be done online.

“As Maryland makes great strides toward slowing the spread of COVID-19, we remain ready to help our customers with their MDOT MVA transactions, whether online or through one of our branch offices,” MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in a release.

“We know there are many customers statewide who have seen their important documents expire during the pandemic, so we appreciate their patience as we all work together to bring everyone into compliance as safely and efficiently as possible.”

Customers with expired products will get a reminder by email and through the Postal Service.

If you do need to make a DMV appointment, use the state’s Central Scheduling System.

“Gov. Hogan’s leadership has given Maryland a blueprint for recovery as we continue to focus on customer service and the health of our team and the public,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said.

“This new schedule gives MDOT MVA a plan to help customers update the documents they need in a timely and efficient manner.”

MDOT’s new guidance has no impact on the REAL ID deadline, which is May 3, 2023.

