Maryland woman accused of setting false alarm at hospital

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 10:29 AM

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Officials have accused a Maryland woman of setting off an fire alarm at a hospital, which delayed treatment for dialysis patients.

Deputy State Fire Marshals said firefighters in Cumberland who responded to an automatic fire alarm on May 18 at UPMC Western Maryland determined the activation was an intentional false alarm.

A review of surveillance video led investigators to a suspect, and deputy marshals filed multiple charges against 41-year-old Karena Eileen Heslop of Lonacoming.

Heslop was arrested on Thursday in Garrett County and was taken before a District Court commissioner. Heslop has been released on her recognizance, and it’s not known if she has an attorney.

