Former Maryland town manager convicted of $100K in thefts

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 7:22 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — The former manager of Princess Anne, a town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has been found guilty of stealing from the community.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that after a two-day trial this week, jurors found Deborah Hrusko guilty of theft of more than $100,000.

The state’s attorney’s office said Hrusko faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced later.

