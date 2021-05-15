Former Maryland town manager convicted of $100K in thefts

The former manager of Princess Anne, a town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has been found guilty of stealing from the community.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that after a two-day trial this week, jurors found Deborah Hrusko guilty of theft of more than $100,000.

The state’s attorney’s office said Hrusko faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced later.

