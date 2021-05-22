Delaware man sentenced to prison in Maryland for role in $2M fraud plot

A Delaware man has been sentenced in Maryland to nearly four years in prison for his role in a plot to defraud a beauty product manufacturer out of more than $2 million.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Delaware man has been sentenced in Maryland to nearly four years in prison for his role in a plot to defraud a beauty product manufacturer out of more than $2 million.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar on Friday ordered 51-year-old Thi Van Ho, of Bear, Delaware, to pay over $2.4 million in restitution and sentenced him to three years of supervised release after his 46-month prison term.

Ho pleaded guilty in November to charges of conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property.

Federal prosecutors say Ho and four others participated in a scheme to submit fraudulent invoices in the names of shell companies for services and products that weren’t provided to the defrauded company.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.