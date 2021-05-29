A summer get away option Caddyshack fans will never forget

Docked at a harbor on the southern tip of Kent Island, Seafood, the yacht used by the character played by Rodney Dangerfield, is available for overnight stays or cruises up and down the Chesapeake Bay.

The “Seafood” yacht is ready for visitors in Kent Island, Maryland. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen The “Seafood” yacht has sayings and memorabilia from the Caddyshack movie. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen The “Seafood” yacht is offered as an Airbnb. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen The “Seafood” yacht is offered as an Airbnb. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen The “Seafood” yacht has sayings and memorabilia from the Caddyshack movie. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen The “Seafood” yacht is offered as an Airbnb. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen The “Seafood” yacht is offered as an Airbnb. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen The “Seafood” yacht is offered as an Airbnb. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Spalding, get your foot ON the boat.

That’s not really how the line from Caddyshack went, but it’s an option for Spalding, as well as for you, if you’re a fan of the cult classic comedy movie from the 80s that still endures today.

Docked at a harbor on the southern tip of Kent Island, “Seafood,” the yacht used by the character played by Rodney Dangerfield, is available for overnight stays or cruises up and down the Chesapeake Bay.

“Kind of an impulse buy, went and looked at it and bought it,” said Rich Schott, who purchased and restored the boat a few years ago. “It’s a classic, legend movie, it’s a cult following, I had no idea how many people would even recognize the boat, would know the boat. It’s an iconic movie for sure.”

Fans of the film, which also starred Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Ted Knight, can book rooms on the three bedroom, three bath yacht through AirBNB. Overnight bookings stay docked in the harbor, but you can also book cruises on the water and have someone take you to places like St. Michaels and other nearby places.

“They have access to the entire boat and they can bring their own food and drinks and hang on the boat,” said Schott. “The rules — no smoking indoors. You’ve got to have fun, no matter what. I guess we always tell people ‘what would Rodney Dangerfield do if he was on the boat?’ type of thing. We just want people to be safe and enjoy the stay.”

Obviously, there’s a TV and DVD player on board so fans can watch the movie on board. But the walls are also lined with autographed pictures of the cast and other pieces of memorabilia. Other parts of the boat are also ordained with items that harken back to the film, none more so than the boat’s horn, which bellows out the iconic and unmistakable wail for the whole harbor to hear.

“We have people from all over the country that come here and stay, and they’ll come in for golfing,” said Schott.

While the movie is full of mishaps and outright destruction, the same is not true for the boat. Schott said those who book a night, which runs $400, have left things as they found it.

“We haven’t had any issues which is good,” he said. “I think most people are responsible adults coming out here and enjoying the memory and having fun on the boat.”

“Anywhere we dock, people are coming up and they’re pointing out the boat and I had no idea how many people actually knew the name,” he added.