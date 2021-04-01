CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Three dead, one critical after Maryland house fire

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 12:10 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an early-morning house fire on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that left three people dead and another injured.

The three-alarm fire broke out shortly after midnight Thursday at a residence on High Street in Cambridge.

Officials said two family members died in the fire and a third died of injuries after jumping from a window to escape the flames.

A fourth family member was hospitalized in critical condition. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

