Three dead, one critical after Maryland house fire

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an early-morning house fire on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that left three people dead and another injured.

The three-alarm fire broke out shortly after midnight Thursday at a residence on High Street in Cambridge.

Officials said two family members died in the fire and a third died of injuries after jumping from a window to escape the flames.

A fourth family member was hospitalized in critical condition. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

