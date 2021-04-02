Over $1 million in cocaine seized during ship inspection near Annapolis

More than 44 pounds of cocaine were seized during a freighter inspection Wednesday while the ship was anchored near Annapolis, Maryland.

More than 44 pounds of cocaine were seized during a freighter inspection Wednesday while the ship was anchored near Annapolis, Maryland.

Twenty bricks of cocaine with a street value over $1 million were found inside the anchor locker of the 958-foot freighter, M/V Samjohn Solidarity, according to officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, along with CBP, all participated in the drug bust.

“Customs and Border Protection, along with our law enforcement partners, remain committed to intercepting transnational criminal organizations’ attempts to smuggle their dangerous drugs into the United States and we remain steadfast in our resolve to help keep our communities safe,” said Keith Fleming, acting director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.