CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Over $1 million in…

Over $1 million in cocaine seized during ship inspection near Annapolis

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

April 2, 2021, 9:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Over 44 pounds of cocaine stored in a freighter’s anchor locker were seized during an inspection near Annapolis, Maryland. Courtesy (Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

More than 44 pounds of cocaine were seized during a freighter inspection Wednesday while the ship was anchored near Annapolis, Maryland.

Twenty bricks of cocaine with a street value over $1 million were found inside the anchor locker of the 958-foot freighter, M/V Samjohn Solidarity, according to officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, along with CBP, all participated in the drug bust.

“Customs and Border Protection, along with our law enforcement partners, remain committed to intercepting transnational criminal organizations’ attempts to smuggle their dangerous drugs into the United States and we remain steadfast in our resolve to help keep our communities safe,” said Keith Fleming, acting director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What's next for DoD collaboration in the cloud

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

TSP fairly stable for March, major improvement from 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up