Maryland extends moratorium on new residential foreclosures

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 8:09 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is extending the moratorium on new residential foreclosures through June 30.

The Maryland Department of Labor made the announcement Wednesday.

The moratorium was originally established by Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order on April 3, 2020.

It was continued through subsequent executive orders and was due to expire on May 3, 2021.

The new extension date aligns with the expiration of federal foreclosure moratorium.

Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson says it will provide homeowners facing financial hardships from the pandemic with additional time to consult with their mortgage lender to find solutions and resume making payments to avoid foreclosure.

