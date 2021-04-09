Hogan vetoes three police reform bills, setting up override votes in final hours of session

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) vetoed three of five bills from the General Assembly’s bicameral police reform package Friday evening.

“These bills would undermine the goal that I believe we share of building transparent, accountable, and effective law enforcement institutions and instead further erode police morale, community relationships, and public confidence,” Hogan said in a veto letter. “They will result in great damage to police recruitment and retention, posing significant risks to public safety throughout our state.”

“Under these circumstances, I have no choice but to uphold my primary responsibility to keep Marylanders safe — especially those that live in vulnerable communities most impacted by violent crime — and veto these bills.”

The full police reform package was delivered to Hogan late Wednesday night.

Vetoed bills include:

Senate Bill 71, sponsored by Sen. Charles E. Sydnor III (D-Baltimore County), which would order police departments throughout Maryland to provide body-worn cameras for on-duty officers by 2025, create an employee assistance mental health program and implement a statewide use of force policy;

Senate Bill 178, sponsored by Sen. Jill P. Carter (D-Baltimore City), which would alter the Maryland Public Information Act to allow certain officer misconduct records to be available for public inspection and regulate the execution of search warrants; and

House Bill 670, sponsored by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County), which, among other things, would repeal the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights and substitute it with a new officer disciplinary process.

Hogan will allow two bills to become law without his signature: Senate Bill 600 sponsored by Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chairman William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), which will prohibit law enforcement agencies from procuring weaponized surplus military equipment, and Senate Bill 786 sponsored by Sen. Cory V. McCray (D-Baltimore City), which would re-establish local control of the Baltimore Police Department if city residents vote in favor of a charter amendment at either the 2022 or 2024 general election.

Hogan called these bills “meaningful steps forward” that “offer promise for much needed change.”

Lawmakers who labored over the policing bills said they aren’t surprised by the vetoes, but are still disappointed.

“It is unfortunate, but expected,” Carter told Maryland Matters in a text message. “It goes against the will of the majority of Marylanders that have made it clear they want police accountability and transparency. We cannot improve public safety without improving public trust, so the only way to have a safer Maryland is to … improve the institution of policing. It starts there.“

House Judiciary Committee Vice Chair Vanessa E. Atterbeary (D-Howard) called the vetoes “an absolute slap in the face” to the work that lawmakers have done over the last 11 months. She said Hogan’s vetoes are telling Black and Brown Marylanders that “he doesn’t care about them.”

“I think it’s shameful during the trial of [former Minneapolis police officer Derek] Chauvin who murdered George Floyd that the governor of Maryland sees fit to veto legislation to protect all Black and Brown people of the state of Maryland,” Atterbeary told Maryland Matters in a brief interview Friday evening.

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) signaled that the Senate plans a veto override vote Saturday afternoon.

“Tomorrow, the Senate will take the necessary action to ensure that we can have safer communities and fairer policing throughout our state,” Ferguson said in a statement. “Once enacted, we look forward to working with all stakeholders and partners in government to ensure these laws build a stronger and safer Maryland.”

This story will be updated.