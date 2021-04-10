Hogan forms new Asian American hate crimes work group in Md.

The governor said that hate crimes against Asian Americans in Maryland have nearly doubled since 2018.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday the assembly of a working group focused on combating hate crimes against the Asian American community in Maryland.

“Our Asian American community is facing challenges worse than we’ve seen in decades, and I’ve been calling on more leaders across the country to speak out against this threat the way that my wife has,” Hogan said. “I am very proud of the first lady’s courage and passion in condemning the attacks against our Asian American community.”

Former chief federal law enforcement officer for the District of Maryland, Robert Hur, has been appointed to lead the work group.

“As an Asian-American, I am so grateful for Gov. Hogan and the first lady for focusing attention on the important issues of bias and violence against members of the Asian American communities in our nation,” Hur said.

Hur said that the rise of bias and violent crimes directed toward Asian Americans has left him feeling concerned for his family members.

“That is a fear that no one should have to have,” Hur said.

The other members of the group have yet to be chosen, but Hogan said they would be selected from across various disciplines.

The group is tasked with developing strategies and recommendations to address the rise in bias and hate crimes against the Asian American community.

Hur, who spent the last three years as the U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, said that he is still in the process of determining the timeline and who will be part of the work group, but plans to gather as many perspectives as possible, according to Maryland Matters.