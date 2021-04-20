CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. approves in-person graduations | Va. school performance update | EU on J&J vaccine | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Delays on Chesapeake Bay…

Delays on Chesapeake Bay Bridge following crash

Dave Dildine | ddildine@wtop.com

April 20, 2021, 4:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A crash on Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay Bridge is blocking traffic on the westbound span. Here’s what you need to know.

The crash Tuesday afternoon involved four vehicles including a car, a pickup truck, an SUV and a small van. The collision resulted in a large debris field.

One person had life-threatening injuries and was flown from Sandy Point.

With the westbound span closed, traffic was all but stopped on Kent Island near Castle Marina Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Since the crash happened in the reversible lane, eastbound drivers are limited to two lanes in the eastbound span. Eastbound delays begin before Cape Saint Claire.

Dave Dildine

A native to the Washington area, Dave Dildine is no stranger to the region's complex traffic and weather patterns. Dave joined WTOP in 2010 when the station launched its very own in-house traffic service. You can hear him "on the 8s and when it breaks" from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies on deadline to enroll security clearance holders in continuous vetting

OMB, OPM to set up new hiring assessment line of business as part of IT modernization push

Air Force determining if managed services can help consolidate data across bases

COVID-19 successes set new expectations for federal acquisition community

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up