Delays on Chesapeake Bay Bridge following crash

A crash on Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Bridge is blocking traffic on the westbound span. Here's what you need to know.

The crash Tuesday afternoon involved four vehicles including a car, a pickup truck, an SUV and a small van. The collision resulted in a large debris field.

One person had life-threatening injuries and was flown from Sandy Point.

With the westbound span closed, traffic was all but stopped on Kent Island near Castle Marina Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Since the crash happened in the reversible lane, eastbound drivers are limited to two lanes in the eastbound span. Eastbound delays begin before Cape Saint Claire.