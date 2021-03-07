CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Western Maryland man driving…

Western Maryland man driving at high speed dies in single-vehicle crash

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

March 7, 2021, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 47-year-old Maryland man died Saturday after losing control of his vehicle while traveling along westbound alternate U.S. Route 40 in an area northwest of Frederick, Maryland State Police report.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, Michael Levi Deshong of Boonsboro, was driving at a high speed near Benevola Church Road when he veered off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned back on to the road, according to police.

Deshong, who was driving a 1999 white Saturn SW2, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to the accident around 5 p.m.

An investigation has been opened. Anyone able to provide additional information related to the case is encouraged to contact the  Hagerstown State Police barrack at 301-766-3800.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.

Related News

Recommended

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up