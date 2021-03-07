Western Maryland man driving at high speed dies in single-vehicle crash

A 47-year-old Maryland man died Saturday after losing control of his vehicle while traveling along westbound U.S. Route 40 near Frederick.

A 47-year-old Maryland man died Saturday after losing control of his vehicle while traveling along westbound alternate U.S. Route 40 in an area northwest of Frederick, Maryland State Police report.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, Michael Levi Deshong of Boonsboro, was driving at a high speed near Benevola Church Road when he veered off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned back on to the road, according to police.

Deshong, who was driving a 1999 white Saturn SW2, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to the accident around 5 p.m.

An investigation has been opened. Anyone able to provide additional information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Hagerstown State Police barrack at 301-766-3800.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.