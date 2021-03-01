CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Strip club sues Baltimore…

Strip club sues Baltimore mayor, council over pandemic ban

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 8:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Baltimore strip club is suing the mayor and city council over a ban on adult entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun quotes club operator TC Entertainment as saying that the ruling infringes on the Penthouse Club’s right to free speech.

The company is seeking an injunction in federal court against the ban.

It was enacted by Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott as part of a wide-ranging list of closures during his first week in office in December.

Mayoral spokesperson Stefanie Mavronis says the city’s law department is reviewing the lawsuit.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

USPS, GSA expand ‘government storefront’ concept with PIV card pilot

Vice Adm. Norton was ‘right leader at right time’ for DISA

TSP regains upward swing for February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up