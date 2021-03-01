Strip club sues Baltimore mayor, council over pandemic ban

A Baltimore strip club is suing the mayor and city council over a ban on adult entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun quotes club operator TC Entertainment as saying that the ruling infringes on the Penthouse Club’s right to free speech.

The company is seeking an injunction in federal court against the ban.

It was enacted by Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott as part of a wide-ranging list of closures during his first week in office in December.

Mayoral spokesperson Stefanie Mavronis says the city’s law department is reviewing the lawsuit.

