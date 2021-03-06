Motel owners shot, one fatally, in room rental dispute

Police in Maryland say the owners of a Cecil County motel were shot in a dispute over a room rental.

ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say the owners of a Cecil County motel were shot in a dispute over a room rental.

Fifty-nine-year-old Ushaben Dilipbhali Patel was shot in the chest and killed Friday night at the New Eastern Motel in Elkton, which she owned with her husband.

Elkton Police say the husband, 59-year-old Dilipbhali Ishvarbrai Patel, was shot in the lower torso and was in critical but stable condition Saturday at Christiana Hospital.

Police arrested a suspect, 26-year-old Hakeem Markel Evans of Newark, Delaware, a short time later at a nearby convenience store. He was being held Saturday at the Cecil County jail.

