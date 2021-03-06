CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Motel owners shot, one…

Motel owners shot, one fatally, in room rental dispute

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say the owners of a Cecil County motel were shot in a dispute over a room rental.

Fifty-nine-year-old Ushaben Dilipbhali Patel was shot in the chest and killed Friday night at the New Eastern Motel in Elkton, which she owned with her husband.

Elkton Police say the husband, 59-year-old Dilipbhali Ishvarbrai Patel, was shot in the lower torso and was in critical but stable condition Saturday at Christiana Hospital.

Police arrested a suspect, 26-year-old Hakeem Markel Evans of Newark, Delaware, a short time later at a nearby convenience store. He was being held Saturday at the Cecil County jail.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

From the Z-100 computer to the cloud, Garcia looks back on 38 years of federal service

Air Force training says airmen have a responsibility to report illegal extremist behavior

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up