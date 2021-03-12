Pepco rates in Md. could go up nearly $6 a month in 2023

Maryland residents will have the chance to weigh in on a proposed Pepco rate increase that would add just under $6 to monthly bills in 2023.

Maryland residents will get two chances to weigh in on a proposed Pepco rate increase.

The electric company is looking to institute a multiyear rate plan that would go into effect next month and last through 2023, the Public Services Commission said in a statement Friday.

The commission said tax savings would be passed on to customers for the first two years of the plan, offsetting the rate increases, but that electric rates would rise an average of $5.80 a month in 2023.

The virtual hearings are Monday, March 15, at 6 p.m., and Thursday, April 15, at 6 p.m. The deadline to sign up to speak at the April 15 hearing is noon Wednesday, April 14.

You can sign up by emailing susan.howard@maryland.gov. You also can submit a comment in writing on the PSC web portal. It’s Case No. 9655.

The hearing will be broadcast on the commission’s YouTube channel.

This is the first time Pepco has asked for a multiyear rate plan; the rules were changed to allow such a plan last year, the commission said, adding that the goal was for companies and customers to have certainty to make plans.