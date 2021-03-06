Md. National Guard member detained at Six Flags vaccine site on child porn charge

A Rockville City police officer and Maryland National Guardsman was taken into custody Friday while working at the Six Flags mass vaccination site in Prince George's County on a child pornography charge, authorities said.

Daniel Joseph Morozewicz was on duty at the vaccine site when he was detained at 9:15 a.m. Friday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Morozewicz, who had been suspended from the Rockville City Police for an unrelated matter, was monitored by the Department of Homeland Security and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office between September and December of last year. The investigation found he had downloaded images and videos of underage girls engaged in sexually explicit conduct during that time, authorities said.

After Morozewicz was taken into custody, authorities said they searched his residence and found evidence “clearly showing images identified as child pornography,” and he was placed under arrest.

He is now facing one count of child pornography.

Morozewicz was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and has since been released on bond.

The Rockville City Police Department said Morozewicz, who was a corporal on the force, had been suspended in October due to the unrelated personnel matter. He joined the department in 2013.