Maryland bill to repeal spousal defense for sexual crimes advances

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 2:51 PM

A Maryland bill that would repeal the prohibition on prosecuting some sexual crimes against a victim who is the spouse of the assailant has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee after passing through the Senate in a unanimous vote.

SB0250, the Love is No Defense to Sexual Crimes Act, is co-sponsored by Sen. Susan Lee, D-Montgomery, and Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher, D-Montgomery.

SB0250 has also been cross-filed in the House of Delegates with HB0147, which has been sponsored by 11 delegates.

HB0147 was also passed through the House of Delegates on Feb. 12 with a vote of 125-4 and referred to the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

