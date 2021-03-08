CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hogan proposes $1K bonus for state employees

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 5:44 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is proposing a $1,000 bonus for all state employees.

Hogan submitted a $74 million supplemental budget on Monday to provide for the bonuses.

Hogan says the bonuses recognize the hard work of state employees, who have overcome significant challenges to deliver essential services to Marylanders during this COVID-19 health emergency.

The supplemental budget for the bonuses will need approval by the General Assembly.

If they are approved, the bonuses would take effect April 14 for most employees and April 21 for University System of Maryland employees.

