2 crashes, 1 fatal, early Monday in Md.

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

March 15, 2021, 3:55 PM

A Germantown, Maryland, man was killed in a crash early Monday, Montgomery County police said.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday on Frederick Road/Maryland Route 355 at Germantown Road, Montgomery County police said.

The man who died was identified as Louis George Yiallouros of Germantown. Police said he was driving a 2019 Honda Accord that rear-ended a 2015 Ford F-550 that was stopped at a red light at southbound Frederick Road at Germantown Road.

Yiallouros was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the F-550 and a passenger were not hurt in the crash.

The crash response led police to temporarily close the southbound lanes of Route 355 before Germantown Road, but the lanes have since reopened.

Earlier Monday, two people were hurt in a separate crash in Waldorf, Maryland.

That crash happened a little after 7 a.m. on U.S. 301 near Mattawoman Beantown Road.

Maryland State Police said a man and a woman from the same car were injured in the two-car crash.

They were taken to the hospital. It is unclear how serious their injuries are.

The crash is under investigation.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

