A U.S. Park Police officer was hospitalized Thursday night after crashing their car while responding to a shooting, the agency said.

A U.S. Park Police officer was hospitalized Thursday night after crashing their car while responding to a shooting, the agency said.

The shooting, which is under investigation, occurred at a U.S. Secret Service training site in Beltsville, Maryland.

The injured officer was responding to the James J. Rowley Training Center near Powder Mills Road and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with what police called “non-life-threatening” injuries.