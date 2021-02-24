Police traffic stop procedures would change under new Maryland bill

The Know Your Rights Act would require all law enforcement officers to display proper identification, such as name and badge number, as well as verbally communicate it to the individual being stopped, according to a legislative analysis.

A bill in the Maryland General Assembly would change procedure during a traffic or other stop to ensure that officers explicitly state certain rights, and aims to prevent police from using deceptive or coercive measures to obtain information.

SB0589, also known as the Know Your Rights Act, was heard in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee last week.

