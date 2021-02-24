CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland state senators get negative COVID-19 test results

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 11:12 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Senate president says tests for COVID-19 have turned out negative after several state senators missed a day of session as a precaution.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said Wednesday that while several rapid virus tests were positive a day earlier, follow-up PCR tests came back negative.

Six senators missed the Senate’s session on Tuesday. Most of them were back on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Ferguson said any absences were “wholly unrelated to any testing issues.”

The Maryland General Assembly is nearing the halfway mark of its annual 90-day session.

