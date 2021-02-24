Maryland state senators get negative COVID-19 test results

Senate President Bill Ferguson said Wednesday that while several rapid virus tests were positive a day earlier, follow-up PCR tests came back negative.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Senate president says tests for COVID-19 have turned out negative after several state senators missed a day of session as a precaution.

Senate President Bill Ferguson said Wednesday that while several rapid virus tests were positive a day earlier, follow-up PCR tests came back negative.

Six senators missed the Senate’s session on Tuesday. Most of them were back on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Ferguson said any absences were “wholly unrelated to any testing issues.”

The Maryland General Assembly is nearing the halfway mark of its annual 90-day session.

