Home » Maryland News » Police, lawmaker differ over…

Police, lawmaker differ over school officer restrictions in Maryland

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 8:59 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — School resource officers in Maryland may soon only enter schools mainly during an emergency — a plan the bill sponsor said will help minority students feel more comfortable, but police said it presents safety concerns.

SB0245, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Ellis, D-Charles, establishes numerous restrictions on school resource officers in what he told Capital News Service is a plan to ensure students, especially those of color, feel more comfortable at school.

Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, told CNS his organization plans to testify against the bill due to concerns over school safety.

