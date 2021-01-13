INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Maryland’s governor to have surgery to remove skin cancer

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 9:13 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he will have minor surgery to remove early-stage skin cancer.

Hogan made the announcement at the end of an interview about the state’s legislative session on Wednesday on The Daily Record’s “Eye on Annapolis Summit.”

Hogan says he received the results of a biopsy and has “early-stage squamous cell carcinoma.”

He says he will have surgery Friday to remove it from his face and shoulder.

In early 2018, Hogan was treated for basal-cell and squamous-cell skin cancer.

He says he has “kind of another pop up of that stuff,” but the governor says it’s nothing serious.

