Maryland’s governor to have surgery to remove skin cancer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he will have minor surgery to remove early-stage skin cancer.

Hogan made the announcement at the end of an interview about the state’s legislative session on Wednesday on The Daily Record’s “Eye on Annapolis Summit.”

Hogan says he received the results of a biopsy and has “early-stage squamous cell carcinoma.”

He says he will have surgery Friday to remove it from his face and shoulder.

In early 2018, Hogan was treated for basal-cell and squamous-cell skin cancer.

He says he has “kind of another pop up of that stuff,” but the governor says it’s nothing serious.

