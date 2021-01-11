Maryland Senate panel releases report on equity, inclusion

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Senate panel that has been studying issues of equity and inclusion has released a…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Senate panel that has been studying issues of equity and inclusion has released a final report of recommendations.

The advisory group formed by Senate President Bill Ferguson released a report Monday that focus on three key areas. They include addressing inequities in environmental impacts, health disparities and increasing wealth and economic opportunities.

Sen. Melony Griffith says the recommendations seek to remediate systemic and structural inequities in the state. Many of the recommendations are expected to introduced as legislation during the 90-day session of the Maryland General Assembly, which begins Wednesday.

